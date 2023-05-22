Public Servants from several Departments had an opportunity last week to benefit from training in Communication for Social and Behaviour Change.

The two-day workshop was hosted by the Ministry of Health Wellness and the Environment and was designed to get Public Servants to utilize communication for behaviour change, as a tool to inform projects and initiatives.

The sessions were held at the Kingstown Baptist Church and were facilitated by the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), through funding from the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).

In an interview with the Agency for Public Information, Chief Health Promotions Officer, Shanika John explained why the training was being held at this time.

Miss John said the Ministry of Health recognizes the importance of equipping the various Government Ministries with this type of training.

