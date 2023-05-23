Local Green Entrepreneurs encouraged to apply to the Eastern Caribbean Green Entrepreneurship Initiative

Green Entrepreneurs across St. Vincent and the Grenadines are being invited to apply to the Eastern Caribbean Green Entrepreneurship Initiative for its Accelerator Interest-Free Loans.

The loans offer up to $50,000 USD to help innovative green businesses which showcase Caribbean solutions to Caribbean problems on a national, regional and global scale.

The Eastern Caribbean Greenpreneurs Accelerator Interest-Free Loan is designed to support green entrepreneurs by offering funding and investor matching support.

Under this programme, businesses only repay the original amount borrowed and are not required to provide collateral to qualify.

A green business is considered to be any business that is supporting the achievement of environmental/social goals in the country, through the services and products they offer, while generating wealth.

Interested green entrepreneurs should visit the website ww.caribbeangreenpreneurs.com for more information and to apply.

The deadline for applications is Thursday June 8th, 2023 at 11:59 pm.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related