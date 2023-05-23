Overhanging branches creates cause for concern to VINLEC

Manager of Customer Services at the St. Vincent Electricity Services (VINLEC) Stanley Harris is encouraging Vincentians to use the prolonged dry period to trim and prune trees that may be affecting power lines.

Speaking on NBC’s Talk Yuh Talk program this morning, Mr. Harris advised the public to make a conscious effort to monitor the growth of their vegetation.

Mr. Harris explained that when branches hanging over lines become saturated, the weight would bring the line down which may cause branches to break and make contact with lines and create a fault condition, which would cause the power to go out.

