MR WILKIE HANDEL FREDERICK better known as CONGO and DARDA of Reversion, Barrouallie died on Friday May 5th at the age of 81. The funeral takes place on Sunday June 4th at the Barrouallie Seventh day Adventist Church. The body lies at the Church from 1pm. The services begins at 2pm, Burial will be at the Glebe Hill Cemetery.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related