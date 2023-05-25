Taiwan provides substantial donation of cash and tablets to SVG

The government of the Republic of China, Taiwan will tomorrow hand over 3720 Chrome Book computer tablets and a check valued at 10-million 752-thousand 800-dollars to the Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Head of the Economic Planning Unit in the Ministry of Finance, Ricardo Frederick told NBC News that the funds, which are given annually as part of the Civic Development Program, will be used on four major projects in 2023.

The programs include: the Support for Education and Training (SET) programme, Youth Empowerment Services (YES) programme, repairing the Buccament road that leads to the Sandals Hotel and purchasing equipment for the Government Printery.

Mr. Fredrick also noted that during tomorrow’s ceremony 10 of the laptops will be distributed to four schools. Four laptops will be handed over the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Community College, two to the St. Martin Secondary School, two to the Intermediate High School and two to the Dr. JP Eustace Secondary School.

Minister of Finance and Economic Planning Camillo Gonsalves, Minister of Education Curtis King and Taiwanese Ambassador, Peter Sha Li-Lan will addresses tomorrow’s ceremony, and Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves will deliver the feature address.

The event is scheduled to begin at 10am at Cabinet Room, and will be broadcast live on NBC Radio.

