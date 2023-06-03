St. John The Evangelist Roman Catholic Church celebrates a 100 years

St. John The Evangelist Roman Catholic Church is preparing to host a grand celebration this weekend, to observe the 100th anniversary of the Church

According to Monsignor Michael Stewart, the Church, which is located in Mesopotamia was dedicated on June 3rd 1923 and a number of activities have already been held this year leading up to this weekend’s milestone.

Monsignor Stewart said the Church has positively impacted the society on many levels, since it opened its doors.

Monsignor Stewart said Sunday will see a major celebration of thanksgiving to observe the 100th Anniversary, beginning with a procession.

The Theme of the celebrations is: One people of God Journeying together in Christ.

