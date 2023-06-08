Ministry of Transport to hold community meeting in Chapmans tonight

Residents of the communities of North Union, Chapmans, Lowman and surrounding communities have been invited to community meeting taking place tonight at the New Testament Church of God in Chapmans from 7:00 p.m.

The meeting hosted by the Ministry of Transport, Works, Lands and Physical Planning through the Natural Disaster Management Project Implementation and Management Unit (NDM PIMU) will be held to discuss work to reconstruct the Chapmans and North Union Bridges in the upcoming months.

Parliamentary representative Hon. Saboto Caesar will be in attendance to discuss the product.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related