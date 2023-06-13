WPP prepares to host Craniofacial and Neurosurgery mission here in SVG

The World Pediatric Project said it is currently preparing to host a Craniofacial and Neurosurgery Mission to St. Vincent and the Grenadines commencing this upcoming weekend.

Neurosurgery is the medical specialty concerned with the prevention, diagnosis, treatment, and rehabilitation of disorders which affect any portion of the nervous system.

SVG Program Director for the World Pediatric Project (WPP), Sigmund Wiggins told NBC News the mission will run from this Saturday June 17th to the 24th.

He said two teams will visit the state to provide medical assistance to the nation’s children.

