MS OMEGA SHALLOW better known as ELMINA JACKSON of Laventille, Trinidad formerly of Glenside, Marriaqua died on Sunday October 20th at the age of 87. The funeral takes place on Thursday October 31st at the Roman Catholic, Cor-pus Christie Church, Laventille. The service begins at 9:30 am. Burial will be at the Holy name Cross Cemetery in Trinidad.

