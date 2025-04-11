Dark View Explorers and Grenadine Divers bag victories on Day 4 of VPL 6.0

Dark View Explorers and Grenadine Divers picked up wins on Day (4) of the Dream 11 VINCY Premier League (VPL) Ten/10 Cricket Championship 6.0 at the Arnos Vale Sports Complex yesterday.

Dark View Explorers beat Salt Pond Breakers by 8 wickets with 14 balls remaining in match (7) and made it 3 wins from 3.

The scores: Salt Pond Breakers 97 for 3 off 10-overs, Dark View Explorers 98 for 2 off 7.4-overs.

Grenadine Divers secured a 7-wicket with 12 balls remaining over Fort Charlotte Strikers in match (8).

The scores: Fort Charlotte Strikers 81 for 5 off 10-overs, Grenadine Divers 82 for 3 off 8-overs.

There will be a triple header on Day (5) today.

At 9.30 a. m., Fort Charlotte Strikers will face Grenadines Divers, later at 12 noon, La Soufriere Hikers will oppose Salt Pond Breakers, and at 2.30 p. m., Botanical Gardens Rangers will play against Grenadines Divers.

