St Vincent and the Grenadines defeated in multiple events at Caribbean Junior Table Tennis Championships

St Vincent and the Grenadines lost their Under-15 Girls Singles, Under-19 Girls Singles as well as their Under-15 Boys Singles in yesterday’s matches of the Caribbean Junior Table Tennis Championships at the Sir Garfield Sobers Gymnasium in Barbados.

In the Under-15 Girls, Loukhya Premraj of St Vincent and the Grenadines lost to Jamaican, Mystique Sharpe 4-11, 11-9, 6-11, 10-12.

In the Under 19 Girls Open Singles; Vincentian, Jessica McCarter was beaten 8-11, 3-11, 5-11 by Olivia Peterkin of Jamaica.

In the Under-15 Boys Singles; Macahlie Hazelwood of St Vincent and the Grenadines lost to Jamaican, Ajani Spencer 5-11, 7-11, 6-11.

Vincentian, Oran-jay Williams lost to Ajani Gittens of Barbados 3-11, 4-11, 4-11, and Zaid Martin St Vincent and the Grenadines was beaten by Aaron Noel Trinidad and Tobago 1-11, 2-11, 4-11.

St Vincent and the Grenadines also lost Wednesday’s matches, beaten 3-0 by Puerto Rico in the Under-15 Boys Singles; lost to St Lucia 3-0; were also beaten 3-0 Barbados; lost to Cuba 3-0 in the Under-19 Girls Singles: and were beaten 3-0 by Puerto Rico in the Under-15 Girls Singles.

The Championships are continuing today at 9.30 a. m.

