Public Service Week 2025 to he observed during the month of June

Public Service Week will be observed from June 16th to 23rd under the theme “Disaster Ready together – a Public Service Commitment to Resilience.

Director of the Public Sector Reform Unit. Emma Jackson said this year’s celebration will spotlight the role of public officers in national preparedness and community resilience.

One of the highlights of the week of activities will be the Public Service Speaking Competition.

Representatives from five departments and Ministries will participate.

They are the Audit Department, the Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning; the Ministry of National Mobilization; the Ministry of Legal Affairs and the Ministry of Tourism and Culture.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related