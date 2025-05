Bees are essential to global food security, with more than 70 per cent of crops relying on them for pollination.

In today’s special report, veteran Vincentian beekeeper Reni King highlights the critical role bees play in agriculture and urges local farmers to consider beekeeping, not just as an added source of income, but as a way to improve crop production and support the environment.

Gailorn Browne has the details.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related