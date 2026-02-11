Government to undertake a comprehensive Agriculture and Fisheries Census

Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, Dr. The Hon. Godwin Friday said the Government will be undertaking an Agriculture and Fisheries census for St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

He made this statement during his presentation of the National Budget Address in Parliament on Monday.

Prime Minister Friday said that the comprehensive Agriculture and Fisheries Census is a critical aspect of the Government’s thrust to enhance national development. He noted that it will be undertaken at a cost of five hundred and twenty-one million dollars.

The Prime Minister added that there will also be digital integration in the country’s agricultural industry with the operationalization of the National Agricultural Information Management System.

