Sandals Resorts to launch hospitality training programme for secondary school students

A new initiative aimed at preparing young Vincentians for careers in tourism and hospitality will be launched next week by Sandals Resorts International at Sandals Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

According to a news release, the Student Hospitality Etiquette and Service Excellence Programme to be held on March 18 beginning at 9 am will target secondary school students studying food and nutrition, food and beverage, and hospitality.

The initiative is designed to provide hands-on training in formal dining etiquette, professional presentation, and service standards within the hospitality industry.

Officials say the programme represents a major investment in youth development and aims to strengthen the future workforce of the tourism sector in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

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