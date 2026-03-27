SVG Sailing Week 2026 to sail off this weekend

The 2026 edition of the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Sailing Week is set to officially cast off this Weekend.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Tourism Authority (SVGTA), Annette Mark said the activities will run from March 29th to April 6th.

Mrs. Mark told NBC News, the programme continues to transition from a local Regatta to an international event.

Mrs. Mark said the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Sailing Week is expected to attract more visitors to the country, and result in economic benefits for locals.

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