International Agencies closely monitoring movements of aircraft after disappearance

International agencies are continuing to closely monitor the movements of an aircraft which went missing and was subsequently located, after leaving the Argyle International Airport.

This was confirmed by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Security Major the Honourable St. Clair Leacock, during NBC’s Face to Face programme this morning.

The light aircraft had disappeared last Friday June 12th, after leaving the Argyle International Airport en-route to Tobago.

Minister Leacock disclosed that international agencies are currently monitoring the movements of the aircraft.

Minster Leacock noted that this is not the first time an aircraft has disappeared from St Vincent and the Grenadines.

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