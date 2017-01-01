Wreath laying ceremony held for Remembrance Day

It was a solemn occasion yesterday, when several wreaths were laid at the Cenotaph in Kingstown to commemorate Remembrance Day 2017.

Governor General, Sir Frederick Ballantyne; Members of Parliament, and the Diplomatic Corps, as well as Representatives of the church and uniformed bodies, were present to pay their respects to persons who lost their lives during the two World Wars.

Sir Frederick laid the first wreath at the base of the Cenotaph.

He was followed by Minister of National Mobilization, Frederick Stephenson, who laid the wreath of behalf of Prime Minister, Dr. Ralph Gonsalves. Other members of Parliament, the Judiciary, the Diplomatic Corps, Churches, and Uniformed bodies also laid wreaths.

Prayers were offered by Mrs. Rosemarie Alleyne of the Anglican Church, Reverend Stilson Cato of the Methodist Church, Father Peter Okonkwo of the Catholic Church, and Major Pierre Antoine of the Salvation Army.





