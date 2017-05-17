The East Caribbean Group of Companies is partnering with the Mustique Company, as part of the Company’s 40th Anniversary celebrations to create “The ECGC 40th Anniversary Great Mustique Bake Off.”

The Baking Competition will be held on the island of Mustique this Saturday 20th and Sunday 21st May.

Each participant will prepare a celebratory cake, under the theme: It’s an ECGC Mustique Affair. They will also prepare bread, using one type of ECGC’s Specialty Flour.

Day One will be dedicated to baking, while Day Two will be open to the public, who will witness live decorating of the cakes.

Rachel Haslam, Marketing Manager of ECGC said the objective of the competition is to provide avenues for Bakers and Chefs in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, who wish to expand their skills.

Ten participants will compete in the event: five from the mainland and five from Mustique. They are: Tecla Lee; Joanne Layne; Ronnie Brown; Saverin Samuel; Shorne Johnson; Zoe Millington, Keith-lyn Williams; Janine John; Jessica Bess and Sabrina Marks-Dasent.









Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related