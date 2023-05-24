9: 15 a.m. – 1 p.m. (Monday – Friday) – The People and Places Sound Magazine

The mid-morning interlude of music to get you busy at work, a blend of a variety of music mixed with a splash of interaction, news and sports. Stop in to find out what’s happening in and around your community with “Interface” – give us a call and let us know what’s happening in your neighbourhood. We’ll also keep you motivated and spiritually uplifted, with the best in gospel music on Joyful Praise. Our Midday News and Obituaries are much sought after and attract a significant listenership from the Vincentian diaspora in the USA, Canada, United Kingdom and the Caribbean.

About Donnie Collins

Announcer/Operator, Donnie “Prince” Collins, is a career broadcaster of over 20yrs, Donnie Collins came to fame by way of sports commentary of basketball, soccer and netball. Collins then moved to the slow jams segment where his deep voice and love for music was a perfect fit. After many years of on-the-job training and a short stint at a media institute in Trinidad and Tobago, Collins decided that Radio announcing was definitely his thing. Collins had stints at Nice Radio and Hitz FM where he learnt to deejay; We FM where he developed radio programs, worked as a News Presenter, Editor, Program Manager and Morning show host. The high point of Collins’ career was being named in the top 3 best announcers in Searchlight’s Best of SVG competition.

Donnie Collins is also an artist and the owner of a professional Art Studio “Collinzart”.