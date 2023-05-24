5:30 a.m. – 9:15 a.m.(Mon. – Sat.)– Your Morning Cup

Your Morning Cup is a live morning show to jumpstart your day. It gets you up and about and to school and work on time. It features broadcasts/programs that gives you information about national events. You’ll hear the morning weather; the latest in sports and news coverage; traffic highlights and our much looked forward to interactive programme, “Face to Face”, anything from a short contribution or discussion amongst several hosts regarding a particular subject such as current affairs, to an interview with a special guest. In essence, anything which encourages healthy and interactive discussions on issues of national importance. For a fresh and unique morning wake-up call, join Johnny P Straker Mondays- Fridays 5:00 a.m. – 9:15 a.m.

About Johnny

Johnny P Straker affectionately known to his fans as Johnny P/Da Maestro is a Senior Announcer/Operator at the National Broadcasting Corporation. He’s a past student of the Kingstown Anglican School and the St. Vincent Grammar School. His experience in radio spans more than 2 decades. He got his start at NBC Radio in 2008 as a Part-Announcer and on a more permanent basis in 2012 as Announcer/Operator.

Johnny is married and lives in Belair. He is a former Junior Calypso Monarch and, in his spare time, dabbles in song writing. He also loves and plays the guitar, read mystery books and is an avid cricket fan. He has a funny/humorous side and always tries to make people smile/laugh whenever he can. He thoroughly enjoys working at NBC Radio and his aim is to reach as many persons as possible through this medium. He is a trained Peer Counselor and Bartender and is a natural on stage when performing duties as Master of Ceremony, be it at carnival, weddings, parties, etc.

His Mantra is: “Don’t put off until tomorrow what you can do today”.