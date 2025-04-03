SVG among over one hundred countries hit with export tariff in global wave of new US tariffs

St Vincent and the Grenadines is among over one hundred countries slapped with a 10 per cent tariff on all exports to United States.

During a speech yesterday at the White House, US President Donald Trump said the tariffs were all part of a move to impose change on decades old trading agreements between the US and these countries.

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade Fredrick Stephenson tells NBC News that his ministry along with the, Ministries of Finance and Agriculture, the Customs and Excise Department and the SVG Port Authority will meet to discuss what this means for St Vincent and the Grenadines.

The Minister also says CARICOM will hold a meeting soon to discuss the implications and the next steps forward for the Caribbean region.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related