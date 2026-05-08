SVG to strengthen global partnerships with UNCTAD support for Diaspora Investment Drive

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines is set to deepen its global partnerships, as the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) confirms its readiness to support the Government’s drive to strengthen investment facilitation and expand diaspora engagement.

This follows a formal request for technical and financial co-operation submitted by the Government, advancing a strategic initiative led by the Consulate General in New York to establish a structured framework for diaspora investment.

In correspondence dated May 1, UNCTAD outlined areas of potential support, including: Technical input on draft investment legislation with diaspora provisions, Comprehensive assessment of the national investment framework, Development of targeted investment promotion strategies, Specialized training to strengthen diplomatic capacity and Co-ordination of the upcoming high-level diaspora investment engagement in June.

The partnership reflects the Government’s commitment to fostering inclusive economic growth and harnessing the strength of the Vincentian diaspora to drive national development.

The program also complements the Government’s broader digital transformation agenda, which includes modernizing investment facilitation and improving public service delivery.

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