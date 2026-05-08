Agriculture Minister highlights Agro-Processing in job creation and boosting farmer income

Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Rural Transformation, Hon. Israel Bruce says agro-processing could play a major role in creating jobs, boosting farmer income and expanding export opportunities in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

According to a release by the Ministry, the minister made the statement while visiting the Division of Technical and Vocational Education, where students and lecturers showcased a range of value-added products made from local produce, including breadfruit chips, dasheen chips and banana flour.

Minister Bruce said the initiative demonstrates the untapped potential within the agricultural sector and stressed the importance of improving production and collaboration to meet regional and international standards.

He also pledged the government’s support in helping locally developed products transition from the classroom into commercial markets across the Caribbean and beyond.

Chief Agricultural Officer (Ag), Colville King, said increased investment in agro-processing could strengthen food security and help cultivate a new generation of entrepreneurs within the agriculture sector.

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