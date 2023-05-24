6:00 – 11:00 Pm (Fridays) & Saturdays (1:00 – 6:00 pm)

Power Play on a Friday and the Double R’ Show (replaced with Carnival Icebox during the June- July Carnival Season) with Austin “ZJ Powers” Cain features vibes, vibes and more vibes. His vivacious personality, combined with his love and passion for modern, hip-hop, soca and pop culture energise his listeners and keeps them rocking for the entire weekend. Listen out for his interviews and live call-in interactive sessions with lots of giveaways.

About ZJ Powerz

Announcer/Operator, Jehroy Austin “ZJ Powerz” Cain is a December born Sagittarius. He is the second born of two children between his mom and dad. The elder being Vincentian dancehall artiste Sita “Di Lyrical” Diva.

A graduate of the St. Vincent Grammar School, Technical College and the KwaZulu-Natal Experimental College in South Africa, Mr. Cain showed his character and strength of determination being the only person from a 19-member team to complete the entire 18-month program offered by the Richmond Vale Academy that year. Certified by the Government of South Africa in the area of HIV Counseling and Testing, holder of a Level II certificate in Automotive Maintenance and Repairs and over 10 Years experience in the sales industry, ZJ Powerz found his true calling in media where he started that journey officially in 2017.

His powerful voice and knack for sparking controversy prompted the launch of “Doh Fraid Fi Talk” – a Facebook podcast where Vincentian persons of interest would take to the platform to join him for interviews to dismiss rumors or simply set the record straight on whatever controversies were topical. The program ran for 2 years until the page was reported and blocked with over 10,000 followers and videos reaching in excess of 1 million views.

In addition to his on-air duties at NBC Radio, Mr. Cain works as a Sales Officer in the Sales Department Mondays- Thursdays.