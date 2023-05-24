6:00 – 11:00 p.m. (The Night Shift – Mondays to Thursdays)

This shift begins promptly at 6:00 p.m. with the latest and most comprehensive news and sports – local, regional and international. The remainder of the evening features call in discussions on health-related topics; mental health, farming tips and advice, adult and continuing education and the like. Don’t forget the musical treats featuring music of every genre; jazz, pop, calypso, soca, oldie goldies, gospel and lots more.

About Raisa

African by birth and Vincentian by choice, Announcer/Operator, Raisa Bruce-Lyle is a fun-loving free spirit, always chasing her next big adventure.

Raisa has been part of the creative landscape in SVG for the last 11 years, before she joined the NBC family in 2019 as a Freelancer and full time in 2021. Raisa enjoys oldies, world sounds and Afrobeats.

A self-proclaimed connoisseur of food, travel and living life, Raisa enjoys days at the beach, reading, plants and taking care of her pet, Chai. Favorite African Proverb: The greatest glory in living lies not in never falling, but in rising every time we fall. -Nelson Mandela

Fun Fact: Raisa is a polyglot fluent in English, Swahili, Spanish and is hoping to add Arabic and Japanese in the near future.