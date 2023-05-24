11:00 p.m. – 5:00 a.m. (Overnight) Linking with BBC World Service London
Keeping up to the minute on what’s happening around the world with the BBC world service radio, NBC is a partner station of the world service, and we relay its program when we end our transmission from our studios 7 days a week.
**Note that our shifts may be adjusted accordingly on a day-by-day basis to accommodate the following:
- Cricket Commentaries, Press Conferences, Live Broadcasts or any other Paid programmes
- Sporting events, Award or special ceremonies and other paid programmes.
- During Carnival Season- calypso prelims and other shows produced by the Carnival Development Corporation (CDC) as part of Vincy Mas.
