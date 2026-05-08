VINLEC observes Environmental Health and Safety Month with activities across the country

The St. Vincent Electricity Services, VINLEC, is observing its annual Environmental Health and Safety Month, with a series of activities across the country.

Speaking with NBC News, the company’s Health and Environmental Safety Officer, Zonia Shallow, said this year’s theme “Unmute, Unblock, Unwind: Your Personal Safety Begins with a Healthy Mind, highlights the importance of mental well-being as a foundation for safe practices.

As part of the observance, Miss Shallow said VINLEC is today conducting health and safety checks at various stations nationwide, ensuring that employees and communities are better equipped to recognize risks and maintain wellness.

She also highlighted some of the health checks that will be administered.

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