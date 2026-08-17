Local Businesses will receive support from an advisory team which will be deployed from the Inland Revenue Department to assess their level of readiness for the upcoming VAT Free shopping day.

Comptroller of Inland Revenue, Kelvin Pompey says the team will be meeting with business owners and operators to ensure that they are prepared for the highly anticipated VAT free day.

Mr. Pompey said the Department will also encourage businesses to put additional measures in place to cater to the influx of consumers on that day.

The Government has designated Friday August 28 as the next VAT-free day, to coincide with the re-opening of schools for the new School year.

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