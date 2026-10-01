Traffic Department hosts Customer Appreciation Day to engage the public

The Traffic Department of the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force is hosting a Customer Appreciation Day today.

The day of appreciation is designed to give the Police Officers an opportunity to connect directly with the public.

Head of the Traffic Department, Superintendent of Police Parnel Browne, explained to NBC News what transpired during today’s event.

Superintendent Browne said there has been positive feedback from the public.

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