SVG expecting to receive over 350 Cruise Ship calls and 8 inaugural calls during 2026/2027 season

St. Vincent and the Grenadines is expected to receive over 350 port calls and 8 new inaugural visits, during the 2026/2027 Cruise Ship season.

The announcement was made by Marketing Manager at the SVG Tourism Authority, Alex Barnwell, while speaking on NBC Radio.

Mr. Barnwell said the objective is to improve the visitor experience from arrival to departure.

The Tourism Marketing Manager said there is a team designated to assist visitors when they arrive.

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