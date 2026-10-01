Open Season for Wildlife Hunting officially begins

The Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry, and Rural Transformation today officially announced the commencement of the open season for hunting partially protected wildlife, in accordance with the Wildlife Protection Act.

The Ministry, reminded Hunters hunting is strictly prohibited in Forest Reserves, including the Kings Hill Forest Reserve, at all times.

It also pointed out that hunting methods that may cause injury to wildlife which escape capture is forbidden.

The legal size for harvesting iguanas is a minimum of 13 inches, measured from the tip of the nostril to the cloaca/vent.

The Forestry Department strongly urges all Hunters to adhere to the regulations to ensure the sustainable management of wildlife resources.

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