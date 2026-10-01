Community Partnerships and Diaspora support highlighted at recent Town Hall meeting in New York

The issue of community partnership was discussed with Vincentians residing in New York, during a recent Town Hall Meeting.

The issue was raised by the Deputy Commissioner of the Community Affairs Bureau of the New York Police Department Aldon Foster, during his remarks at the Town Hall meeting on Sunday September 20th.

Mr. Foster noted that partnerships have contributed significantly to major declines in crime.

Meanwhile, David Satnarine, Executive Assistant District Attorney for Immigration Affairs, at the Brooklyn District Office has pledged the commitment of the District Attorney towards supporting the Vincentian Diaspora.

The Town Hall Meeting was hosted by the Department of Diaspora Affairs within the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Trade, Foreign Investment and Diaspora Affairs, in collaboration with the Consulate General of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines in New York.

The event heard addresses from Prime Minister Dr. the Hon Godwin Friday, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Fitzgerald Bramble, and Consul General of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines to the United States of America, Roland Matthews.

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