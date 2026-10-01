The Carnival Development Corporation, CDC has extended condolences to the family of the late Julian Jack of Arnos Vale.

In a News Release, Chief Executive Officer of the CDC, Rodney Small, said Mr. Jack joined the Carnival Development Corporation—then known as the Carnival Development Committee—in 1989.

He noted that Mr. Jack served as Chairman for three years, until his departure in 1999, and returned to the role in 2000 for a further year.

According to the release, Mr. Jack served with distinction under the then Minister of Culture, the late Alpian Allen.

It noted that it was during this period that the initiative to teach steel pan in schools was introduced, and Mr. Jack made a tremendous contribution to its development.

The release added Mr. Mr. Jack’s broad and dedicated involvement in the advancement of Vincymas, particularly steel pan, helped to enrich the nation’s culture.

According to the release, in the years that followed, Mr. Jack continued to contribute to the CDC indirectly.

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