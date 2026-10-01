The National Independence Committee is inviting Vincentians to attend the National Flag-Raising Ceremony at 5:00pm today at the Financial Complex, on Bay Street, Kingstown.

The ceremony marks the first event in a month of activities celebrating Saint Vincent and the Grenadines’ 47th anniversary of independence with the theme Hand in Hand, Uplifting Our Nation.

The programme will feature remarks by Minister of Sports, Culture and the Creative Industries, Hon. Kaschaka Cupid, and the feature address by Prime Minister Dr. Hon Godwin Friday.

Special cultural performances will also form part of the celebration, showcasing Vincentian talent and rich cultural heritage.

This year’s celebrations provide an opportunity for Vincentians at home and abroad to reflect on our journey as a nation, honour the contributions of Vincentians and renew the commitment to work together for the country’s continued development.

The month of activities will culminate with the National Military Parade on October 27, Independence Day.

Members of the public are encouraged to attend today’s ceremony and join in the activities throughout the month in a spirit of unity and national pride.

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