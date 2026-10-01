Relations between St. Vincent and the Grenadines and Belize are being strengthened, following a meeting last week, between the leaders of both countries.

Several important matters were discussed during the meeting between Prime Minister Dr. Hon. Godwin Friday and the Prime Minister of Belize, John Briceno.

The meeting was held on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

Prime Minister Friday says during the meeting the leaders explored opportunities to strengthen co-operation between both countries, including support for the enrichment and promotion of Garifuna culture.

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