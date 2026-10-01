St. Vincent and the Grenadines is among countries in the Eastern Caribbean Currency Union, ECCU, expected to participate actively in the Financial Information Month Festival, which was officially launched by the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB) on September 28.

The Festival themed “Big push, Mastering Money in a Changing World,” will give citizens across the Eastern Caribbean Currency Union an opportunity to take part in what organizers describe as a truly life‑changing initiative.

We hear more in today’s special report.

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