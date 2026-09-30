Prime Minister Friday reaffirms Government’s commitment to comprehensive plan to address crime

Prime Minister Dr. Hon. Godwin Friday has restated the Government’s commitment to put a comprehensive plan in place to address the crime situation in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

This was among matters addressed by the Prime Minister on NBC Radio this morning, in light of the recent gun related incident in Green Hill, which left four people dead and four others nursing injuries.

Prime Minister Friday stressed the need to examine the root causes of crime.

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