Police to reintroduce D.A.R.E. Programme to help students make safe

Schools across St. Vincent and the Grenadines are expected to benefit from the return of the Drug Abuse Resistance Education, or DARE programme by the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force.

This was disclosed by Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Juliana Browne-Charles during the On the Beat program, aired on NBC Radio.

ASP Browne-Charles said after an extended absence, the Police Force has re-introduced the D.A.R.E. programme as part of its wider community policing effort, taking practical safety education back into the classroom.

She said DARE is an interactive program which will help young people to develop the skills they need to make safe and responsible decisions.

ASP Browne-Charles said the D.A.R.E. program is being re-introduced because the Police recognize that children are growing up in a social environment which could be very challenging.

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