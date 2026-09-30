Police to intensify crime prevention efforts with increased presence across SVG

A renewed thrust in crime prevention will be part of the strategy of the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force going forward.

This was disclosed by Assistant Commissioner of Police with responsibility for Crime, Brenton Smith, during a News Conference hosted by the Police Force last Saturday.

The News Conference was held in the wake of serious incidents of violence, including a shooting incident in the Green Hill community in Central Kingstown last Friday night, which resulted in the death of four persons.

ACP Smith said there will be a stronger Police presence both in Kingstown and in the out districts, to act as a deterrent to criminal activity.

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