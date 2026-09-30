SVG Co-operative League Mourns Passing of Former CCCU President

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Co-operative League Limited has expressed sadness at the loss of Julian Jack, who passed away on September 28, 2026.

A release from the League says Mr. Jack served as the first and longest-tenured Manager of the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Teachers’ Co-operative Credit Union Limited, where he established a strong foundation for its future growth.

He also dedicated many years of leadership to the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Co‑operative League, leaving an indelible mark on credit unions locally and across the region.

According to the release, Mr. Jack’s service on the League’s Board of Directors spanned two important periods. From 1981 to 1993, he served as a Director, including as Vice President in 1983 and as Treasurer from 1984 to 1993.

He returned to the Board from 2002 to 2008, serving as Vice President from 2003 to 2007 and as Treasurer from 2007 to 2008. Throughout his tenure, he anchored the League with steady experience and unwavering commitment to advancing the sector.

Mr. Jack’s financial leadership helped drive the acquisition of the League’s permanent headquarters in 2004. Funded jointly by member credit unions through shared ownership, this landmark project secured an income-generating asset for the League and strengthened its long-term institutional stability.

On the regional stage, Mr. Jack represented St. Vincent and the Grenadines on the Board of the Caribbean Confederation of Credit Unions (CCCU).

In 2007, he achieved the distinction of becoming the first Vincentian elected CCCU President, marking a major milestone for both St. Vincent and the Grenadines and the broader OECS Co‑operative Movement.

The media release says Mr. Jack’s impact on the credit union Movement is profound, and the legacy of service he leaves behind will long be remembered and honoured.

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