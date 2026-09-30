Prime Minister Dr. Hon Godwin Friday said he held very fruitful discussions on the sidelines of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

Providing an update on his overseas travel on NBC Radio this morning, Prime Minister Friday said he was involved in several meetings focusing on challenges facing Small island Developing States.

He said one of the sessions dealt with the important issue of Disaster Financing.

Prime Minister Friday said the meeting discussed the need to build resilience into the country’s development platform.

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