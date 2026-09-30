The preliminary round of the Lions Club St. Vincent South National Secondary Schools Public Speaking Competition continues today with

Zone two.

Four students will participate in today’s event at the UWI Global Campus in Kingstown.

They are Tishon Ollivierre from the St. Vincent Grammar School; Kaylem Johnson from Bethel High School; Seth Leslie, representing the Bequia Seventh Day Adventist; and Vonte Horne from Emmanuel High School Mesopotamia.

The students will speak on the topic – The Global Economic Warfare conceived and led by the United States of America benefits no one.

The preliminary round began yesterday with students speaking on the topic: Gangsta-ism is an imported lifestyle, and the main transmission mechanism is dancehall music.

Delivering remarks at the ceremony, Education Officer in the Ministry of Education, Jeana Jack said the topic was timely.

Marketing Manager at Flow, Cenus Hinds said the company is pleased to be associated with the Public Speaking Competition.

President of Lions Club St. Vincent South, Lion Michael John also delivered brief remarks at the ceremony.

Tomorrow it will be the turn of students in Zone three – Kyle Murray from Mountain View Adventist Academy; Madison Pope from North Union Secondary School; Jolisha Bailey – St. Josephs Convent Marriaqua; Jaemyah Jack – George Stephens Sr. Secondary; and Isha Pompey – Georgetown Secondary School.

The main topic will be: The Vast Economic Resources in the ocean present excellent opportunities for growth and employment in small states, yet resources remain untapped.

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