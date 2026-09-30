Invest SVG announces that the Everything Vincy Expo Plus will pause this year, set to return in 2027

This country’s investment promotions agency Invest SVG has announced that the Everything Vincy Expo Plus will take a pause this year, and return in 2027.

A release from the Agency says this period will provide an opportunity to review, strengthen and further develop the Expo, while maintaining its focus on celebrating Vincentian enterprise, creativity, culture and heritage.

Invest SVG says the Everything Vincy Expo Plus has provided an important platform for showcasing local businesses, entrepreneurs and creatives, and the agency remains committed to building on that foundation as the event moves into its next chapter.

The Agency thanked its exhibitors, partners, supporters and the wider public for their continued interest and support, indicating that more information will be shared about Everything Vincy Expo Plus 2027 as plans develop.

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