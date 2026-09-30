NBC’s Special Report- Wednesday 30th September,2026

Minister of Social Welfare, Community Empowerment, Ecclesiastical Affairs and National Heritage, Hon Shevern John is appealing to Vincentians to offer prayers for the nation.

She made the appeal, as the country prepares to hold a National Day of Prayer next Monday October 5th.

The day will be observed with the theme “Restore, Unite and Uplift Our Nation Through Prayer”.

Recardo Wilson has more in today’s Special Report.

Like this: Like Loading…

Related