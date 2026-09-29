SVG steps up efforts to strengthen safety and regulation of domestic Ferry operations

St. Vincent and the Grenadines is strengthening efforts to improve the safety and regulation of domestic ferry operations.

This follows a workshop hosted by the International Maritime Organization, held yesterday at the Paradise Beach Hotel Conference Room.

The session underscored the critical role of ferry transportation in the country’s mobility and economy.

Delivering remarks at the event, Director of the Department of Maritime Administration, Hyrone Johnson, emphasized that while ferries remain an affordable and efficient means of travel, their widespread use also presents safety challenges that must be addressed.

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