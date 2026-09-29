GHS wins in CARICOM Youth in Agriculture High School Video Competition

The St. Vincent Girls’ High School has emerged winners of the I Am Agriculture: Youth in Agriculture High School Video Competition, which was held from August 12 to September 11, 2026.

The competition was co-ordinated by the Caricom Secretariat, in collaboration with the CARICOM Youth Advisory Body (YAB), the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations, the Caribbean Agricultural Research and Development Institute (CARDI), and the Inter‑American Institute for Co-operation on Agriculture (IICA).

Students were invited to creatively showcase, in a one‑minute video, the vital role agriculture plays in their community, country, and the Region.

Speaking with NBC News, Headmistress of the St. Vincent Girls’ High School La Toya DeRoche-John, expressed pride in the students’ achievement.

Mrs. DeRoche-John highlighted the importance of food security in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

And Mrs. Deroche-John noted that the school is already making preparations for the National Home Gardening competition.

The competition was held to increase awareness and visibility of youth participation in agriculture, showcase successful agricultural production programmes led by high school students across CARICOM and Educate young people on agriculture’s role in food security, sustainability, and economic development.

The St. Vincent Girls’ High School received a total of US$1,700, while the Mopan Technical High School located in Belize captured the second place winning a total of US$1,300.

The Gingerland Secondary School in St. Kitts and Nevis was third, walking away with US$1,000.00.

CARICOM announced the 2026 results on its official Facebook page on Sunday, September 27, congratulating the winning schools and all participating students.

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