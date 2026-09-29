Foreign Minister calls for coordinated international action to address Haiti’s worsening crisis at High-Level Meeting in New York

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Trade, Foreign Investment and Diaspora Affairs, Hon Fitzgerald Bramble has called for a collective and co-ordinated international response to the ongoing crisis in Haiti.

Minister Bramble made the call on Thursday, 24 September, during the High-Level Meeting of the Ad Hoc Advisory Group on Haiti, held on the margins of the 81st Session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

In his intervention, Minister Bramble highlighted Haiti’s worsening security and humanitarian situation, including armed violence, displacement, food insecurity and institutional fragility.

He welcomed the deployment of the Gang Suppression Force, while emphasising the need for sustained support for the Haitian National Police and measures to address the networks that sustain armed gangs.

He also called for increased humanitarian assistance and continued efforts to strengthen Haitian institutions, governance and national capacity, particularly as the country approaches elections.

Minister Bramble further stressed the importance of supporting conditions for a credible and meaningful democratic process.

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