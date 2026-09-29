IRD staff receive customer service training ahead of implementation of new Tax Information Management System

The frontline staff at the Inland Revenue Department (IRD) are now better equipped to interface with the public, as the Department prepares to implement its new Tax Information Management System.

This follows a two-day training workshop, focusing on targeted customer service and strengthening service delivery to taxpayers.

The training was delivered by the Centre for Enterprise Development (CED) and facilitated by Business Consultant Gaidell Andrews.

It was designed to equip IRD officers with the knowledge, skills and mindset needed to provide high-quality customer service as the department transitions to the new tax system.

The implementation of the new system is expected to bring changes to existing processes and procedures, as well as the way taxpayers interact with the Inland Revenue Department.

The customer service training is an important part of the Department’s preparations, helping staff to communicate effectively, respond professionally and maintain high standards of service throughout the transition.

Speaking on the initiative, Senior Assistant Comptroller at the Inland Revenue Department, Helena Lucas, noted that excellent customer service remains central to their mission.

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