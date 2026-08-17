Vincentian Geologist addresses concerns over frequent earthquakes in the Caribbean Region
Residents in St. Vincent and the Grenadines have been expressing concern about the frequent earthquakes that have been rocking the Caribbean region.
Vincentian Geologist, Professor Richard Robinson addressed the issue on NBCs Face to Face Program this morning.
He noted that after years of monitoring earthquake activity, the global average of earthquakes has not changed.
Professor Robinson explained that there is a mechanism that drives earthquakes.
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